5 held for vandalising posters of PM, CM on govt buses in Haryana

22:57





The accused are said to be workers of Youth Congress but the police said the matter is under investigation.





According to the police, on Thursday night, a group of men carrying black spray paint arrived at a bus stand in Nuh.





They allegedly vandalised posters of BJP leaders, including the prime minister and the Haryana chief minister, on various welfare schemes and announcements of the state and central governments.





An FIR was registered based on a complaint by a Haryana Roadways bus driver under relevant sections at Nuh (City) police station and five accused were arrested, the police said.





The accused were identified as Harish, resident of Bisaru village, Amir of Akeda village, Wasid of Chedni village, Afaaq of Salahedi village, and Mubin of Ted village in Nuh district.





The police are questioning the accused and teams are conducting raids to nab others involved in the incident, a spokesperson of the Nuh police said. -- PTI

The police arrested five persons for allegedly spraying black paint on posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini pasted on Haryana Roadways buses, the police said on Friday.