4 killed, 3 hurt as car hits two-wheelers on flyover in near Mumbai

23:39

File image





The accident occurred around 7.15 pm on the flyover that connects the eastern side of the town to its western parts, they said.





The impact of the collision was so severe that a person riding one of the affected two-wheelers was flung in the air and fell on the road beneath the flyover, the police said.





"The driver of the car reportedly lost control and the vehicle collided against four to five two-wheelers before overturning," a police official said.





Assistant commissioner of police Shailesh Kale of Ambarnath said, "Four persons, including the driver of the car, were killed in the accident."





Due to the impact, the two-wheelers were completely crushed, he said, adding that efforts were on to establish the identity of the deceased persons.





Three other individuals sustained injuries in the accident, and all of them are reported to be out of danger and have been admitted to hospitals, he said.





The bodies of the deceased have been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination, the police said. -- PTI

Four persons were killed and three others injured after a car collided with some two-wheelers and overturned on a flyover in Ambarnath town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, the police said.