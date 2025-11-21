HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
3 workers killed after boiling hot material falls on them at Rajasthan factory

Fri, 21 November 2025
22:41
Three workers were killed on Friday after boiling hot material fell on them at a cement factory in Rajasthan's Beawar, the police said. 

The deceased were identified as Ajay Kumar (21), Pappu Kumar (25) and Govind Maurya (22), they said. 

The incident occurred when a boiler burst and hot material fell on the labourers. 

"The labourers received more than 90 per cent burn injuries and died on the spot," the police said. 

Ajay and Govind had joined work on Friday, while Pappu had been employed for about a month. -- PTI

