Follow Rediff on:      
2020 Delhi riots trial may take two years: Police tells SC

Fri, 21 November 2025
17:12
image
The Delhi Police on Friday informed the Supreme Court that the trial of several accused persons, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the 2020 Delhi riots case, is likely to be completed within two years.

The Supreme Court has listed the matter for further hearing on November 24, Monday, when it will continue hearing arguments by the Delhi Police opposing the bail pleas of seven accused persons who have approached the Court seeking bail.

During the hearing, the Delhi Police argued that "intellectuals involved in terrorism are more dangerous than those operating on the ground."This submission was made while opposing the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others.

The police also referred to the recent Red Fort blast, highlighting the alleged involvement of educated individuals, including doctors and engineers, in anti-national activities. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, mentioned that the Red Fort blast, which killed 15 people and injured many, was "another demonstration of a terrorist attack alleged to have been carried out by doctors."

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria heard part of the submissions from the Delhi Police today and adjourned the matter to tomorrow afternoon. -- ANI

