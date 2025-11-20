HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vijay's TVK seeks police nod to hold rally in Salem

Thu, 20 November 2025
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Thursday petitioned the police seeking permission for its chief, actor-politician Vijay, to lead a rally Salem next month.

The party's office-bearers have submitted a petition seeking permission for holding a rally on December 4, police sources said, adding the TVK has mentioned three sites, including Bose Maidanam and Kottai grounds, for conducting the event.

They have been asked to furnish fresh dates for consideration as there are practical issues in acceding to their request, sources added.

This is the first time the TVK has approached authorities seeking permission for a rally/public meeting after the September 27 stampede at Karur. 

