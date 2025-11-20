HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP doctor uses glue on boy's wound, probe launched

Thu, 20 November 2025
An investigation was launched against a doctor from a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, after he allegedly used glue to patch up a wound on the face of a child.

The family of the child has alleged that the doctor used an adhesive instead of stitches to treat the wound, risking the child's health, Chief Medical Officer, Meerut, Ashok Kataria said.

The case came to light after the child remained in discomfort, and the family approached a different hospital for treatment.

"The complaint was received yesterday. It stated that the child had a facial injury and that it was treated with something similar (to glue) instead of stitches... After discomfort, the family approached a different hospital," Ashok Kataria said.

CMO said that an investigation team has been formed to look into the incident.

"We have formed a team to investigate this matter. Action will be taken based on the report submitted by the investigation committee," he said.

Further investigation is underway.  -- ANI

LIVE! Student thrashed for not speaking Marathi ends life

Red Fort blast: 3 doctors, preacher in NIA custody

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday took custody of three doctors and a preacher who were arrested in connection with the November 10 car blast outside the Red Fort in which 15 people were killed.

Ex-VP Dhankhar's wife falls in kitchen, rushed to AIIMS

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar's wife Sudesh was on Thursday rushed to AIIMS emergency centre after she suffered a back injury following a fall in the kitchen, officials said.

Stand up for MLA/MP, be courteous, Maharashtra tells babus

The Maharashtra government has issued a new set of guidelines for its officials on how to interact with legislators and MPs, emphasizing respect, attentiveness, and timely responses.

UP doctor uses glue on boy's wound, probe launched

An investigation was launched against a doctor from a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, after he allegedly used glue to patch up a wound on the face of a child.

