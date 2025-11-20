Trump signs bill to release 'Jeffrey Epstein files'

08:32

United States President Donald Trump has signed the bill to release files on late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.





After giving his assent to the 'Epstein Files Transparency Act', Trump took to Truth Social and said the only reason he has approved the release of these files is due to Epstein's deep associations with Democrats.





"Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES! As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively. Because of this request, the votes were almost unanimous in favor of passage. At my direction, the Department of Justice has already turned over close to fifty thousand pages of documents to Congress," Trump wrote.





The 'Epstein files' refer to documents collected as evidence in the criminal cases against Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and other associates.





The files are stored as over 300 gigabytes of data, plus other media, in the FBI's case management system.





The Epstein files issue has become a point of political friction in Washington. While Democrats have pushed for full disclosure, Trump had said the matter is being used as a political weapon and insists Republicans should "move on" and highlight their achievements. -- Agencies