Stock markets surge for 2nd day on firm global trends

17:16





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 446.21 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 85,632.68. During the day, it surged 615.23 points or 0.72 per cent to hit a 52-week high of 85,801.70. The 50-share NSE Nifty also hit its 52-week high of 26,246.65 during the day before closing at 26,192.15, reflecting gains of 139.50 points or 0.54 per cent over the previous close. A rally in global peers helped indices scale their year-high levels intra-day, analysts said.





Among Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were the major gainers. However, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Titan and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards. -- PTI

Benchmark Sensex climbed 446 points while Nifty closed above the 26,100 level on Thursday, extending their gains for the second consecutive day on buying in oil & gas and select financial shares and fresh foreign fund inflows.