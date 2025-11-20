HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stock markets surge for 2nd day on firm global trends

Thu, 20 November 2025
17:16
Benchmark Sensex climbed 446 points while Nifty closed above the 26,100 level on Thursday, extending their gains for the second consecutive day on buying in oil & gas and select financial shares and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 446.21 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 85,632.68. During the day, it surged 615.23 points or 0.72 per cent to hit a 52-week high of 85,801.70. The 50-share NSE Nifty also hit its 52-week high of 26,246.65 during the day before closing at 26,192.15, reflecting gains of 139.50 points or 0.54 per cent over the previous close. A rally in global peers helped indices scale their year-high levels intra-day, analysts said. 

Among Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were the major gainers. However, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Titan and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 6 picnickers killed as SUV falls into gorge in Maharashtra

AK-47 cartridges found in 'Kashmir Times' office in Jammu

The State Investigation Agency of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided the office of the Kashmir Times in Jammu for allegedly promoting activities against the country and recovered ammunition.

US report claims Pak 'military success' during May conflict

The report describes the Pahalgam terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan as 'deadly insurgent attack that killed 26 civilians in India's contested Jammu and Kashmir region.'

Doctors, engineers engaging in...: Police oppose Umar's bail

The Delhi police vehemently opposed the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the February 2020 riots case, saying it had become a trend now for doctors and engineers to engage in anti-national activities. The...

US clears Javelin missiles, Excalibur Projectiles sale to India

The US has approved the sale of Excalibur Projectiles, Javelin Missile System and related equipment totalling over 90 million dollars to India.

