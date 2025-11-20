HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SIR Phase II: Distribution of forms nearly done, says EC

Thu, 20 November 2025
The Election Commission on Thursday said the distribution of enumeration forms under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list in nine states and three Union Territories is nearly complete with almost 99 per cent of the electors getting the partially filled document. 

In its daily SIR bulletin, the poll authority said 50.40 crore of the 50.97 crore electors have been issued the forms, which comes to 98.89 per cent. Phase II of the SIR exercise began on November 4 with the enumeration stage and will continue till December 4.

These states and UTs are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026. In Assam, where elections are also due in 2026, the EC announced a Special Revision of electoral rolls on Monday. PTI

