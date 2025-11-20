HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sharif hails, China rejects US report on Indo-Pak war

Thu, 20 November 2025
Share:
23:14
image
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday hailed a recent report submitted to the United States Congress, saying it supported Pakistan's claim about its 'military success over India' during the four-day conflict in May. 

However, Pakistan's key ally China rejected the report as 'disinformation'. 

Speaking at an event in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), PM Shehbaz credited the leadership of Army chief Asim Munir for what he called 'the exemplary performance' of the armed forces during the conflict, Dawn newspaper reported.

The report submitted by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission talked about the India-Pakistan conflict and the use of Chinese weaponry, the paper said.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning rejected the report as 'disinformation'.

"This so-called 'commission' that you mentioned always harbours ideological bias against China and has no credibility to speak of," Mao said while responding to a question at a media briefing.

"The commission's report itself is disinformation," she added.

She was asked about the report's claim that China led a 'disinformation campaign' against the French Rafale jets after the India-Pakistan conflict to promote its J-35s.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India's big call: Sudharsan in, Gill out for Test 2?
India's big call: Sudharsan in, Gill out for Test 2?

The Indian team management has kept the media guessing but Rishabh Pant is set to become India's 38th Test captain.

LIVE! Sharif hails, China rejects US report on Indo-Pak war
LIVE! Sharif hails, China rejects US report on Indo-Pak war

Governor can reserve bills re-sent by assembly: SC
Governor can reserve bills re-sent by assembly: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that the Governor can reserve a bill for consideration of the President even in the second instance, when the bill is again sent by the state assembly to him whether in its amended or unamended form.

Presidential Reference: SC rejects objections by states
Presidential Reference: SC rejects objections by states

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accept the preliminary objections raised by opposition-ruled states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala to maintainability of Presidential Reference, saying the issues raised in it pertain to...

2 officials die, another paralysed; 'SIR pressure' blamed
2 officials die, another paralysed; 'SIR pressure' blamed

A series of deaths and health-related incidents involving staff deployed for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in multiple states has triggered alarm, even as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO