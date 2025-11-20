HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shah, Nadda arrive in Patna ahead of Nitish Kumar's swearing-in

Thu, 20 November 2025
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda arrived in Patna on Wednesday night, ahead of the swearing-in of Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar as the chief minister for a record 10th time.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.

State BJP president Dilp Jaiswal, along with senior party leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, received Shah and Nadda at the city airport.

Shah and Nadda are expected to meet senior JD-U and BJP leaders ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, party sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of several National Democratic Alliance-ruled states are scheduled to attend the grand ceremony. 

Earlier in the day, Kumar submitted his resignation as the head of the outgoing NDA government to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated at the BJP headquarters during the celebration after the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly election 2025, in New Delhi on Friday. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda are also present. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

