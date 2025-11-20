Samrat Choudhary greets PM

11:51





Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Choudhary during a programme at Gandhi Maidan.





Choudhary, son of former minister Shakuni Choudhary, was a member of the legislative council in the state and had served as the deputy chief minister in the previous NDA government. He won the assembly elections from Tarapur this time. In 2010, he had won the adjoining Parbatta seat on an RJD ticket. He did not contest the 2015 and 2020 polls. He belongs to the Koeri Kushwaha community.

BJP's Samrat Choudhary greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking oath as state minister in Bihar cabinet at the oath ceremony being held at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.