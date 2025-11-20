HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Samrat Choudhary greets PM

Thu, 20 November 2025
Share:
11:51
image
BJP's Samrat Choudhary greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking oath as state minister in Bihar cabinet at the oath ceremony being held at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. 

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Choudhary during a programme at Gandhi Maidan.

Choudhary, son of former minister Shakuni Choudhary, was a member of the legislative council in the state and had served as the deputy chief minister in the previous NDA government. He won the assembly elections from Tarapur this time. In 2010, he had won the adjoining Parbatta seat on an RJD ticket. He did not contest the 2015 and 2020 polls. He belongs to the Koeri Kushwaha community.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for record 10th time
LIVE! Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for record 10th time

When Nitish Kumar Took On Bihar Dons
When Nitish Kumar Took On Bihar Dons

Nitish thought that his stakes as chief minister were far greater than his stakes in protecting one of his party MLAs. He could not allow his rule-of-law train to be derailed by a small rock on the track.On the contrary, if he removed it...

No timeline to okay bills, no deemed consent by courts: SC
No timeline to okay bills, no deemed consent by courts: SC

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai unanimously held that it would be against the interest of federalism, if the governor, without following due process under Article 200 (power to governor to provide assent...

Modi called saying...: Trump's new claim on India-Pak war
Modi called saying...: Trump's new claim on India-Pak war

Trump claimed that he "got a call from Prime Minister Modi saying, 'we're done'. I said, 'you're done with what?'" Trump said and claimed Modi replied: "We're not going to go to war."

The Delhi Blast: What We Know So Far
The Delhi Blast: What We Know So Far

Ten days after the devastating car explosion near the Red Fort, in which 13 people lost their lives and several others were injured, investigators say the incident is part of a broader terror conspiracy involving a professional network...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO