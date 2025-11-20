Rashtrapati Bhavan change of guard to begin at 8.30 am

19:24





The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition held every week to enable a fresh group of the president's bodyguards to take charge.





"The change of guard ceremony on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan will take place from 0830 am and 0930 am with effect from this Saturday (November 22, 2025) owing to the onset of the winter season," the President's office said in a statement issued on Thursday.

