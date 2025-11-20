HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rashtrapati Bhavan change of guard to begin at 8.30 am

Thu, 20 November 2025
Share:
19:24
image
The traditional change of guard ceremony will now take place from 8.30 am beginning this Saturday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition held every week to enable a fresh group of the president's bodyguards to take charge.                

"The change of guard ceremony on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan will take place from 0830 am and 0930 am with effect from this Saturday (November 22, 2025) owing to the onset of the winter season," the President's office said in a statement issued on Thursday. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Student thrashed for not speaking Marathi ends life
LIVE! Student thrashed for not speaking Marathi ends life

Red Fort blast: 3 doctors, preacher in NIA custody
Red Fort blast: 3 doctors, preacher in NIA custody

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday took custody of three doctors and a preacher who were arrested in connection with the November 10 car blast outside the Red Fort in which 15 people were killed.

Ex-VP Dhankhar's wife falls in kitchen, rushed to AIIMS
Ex-VP Dhankhar's wife falls in kitchen, rushed to AIIMS

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar's wife Sudesh was on Thursday rushed to AIIMS emergency centre after she suffered a back injury following a fall in the kitchen, officials said.

Stand up for MLA/MP, be courteous, Maharashtra tells babus
Stand up for MLA/MP, be courteous, Maharashtra tells babus

The Maharashtra government has issued a new set of guidelines for its officials on how to interact with legislators and MPs, emphasizing respect, attentiveness, and timely responses.

UP doctor uses glue on boy's wound, probe launched
UP doctor uses glue on boy's wound, probe launched

An investigation was launched against a doctor from a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, after he allegedly used glue to patch up a wound on the face of a child.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO