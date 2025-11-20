HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rajasthan: Lecturer on SIR duty dies after chest pain

Thu, 20 November 2025
Share:
20:20
image
A supervisor engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Rajasthan died after complaining of chest pains in Karauli, with family members alleging he had been under severe pressure due to the ongoing drive, officials said on Thursday.

Santram Saini (45), a school lecturer posted at the PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School in Hindaun and deployed as an SIR supervisor, complained of sudden chest pain at his home in Karsooli village and collapsed shortly after on Wednesday night, police said.

Saini's family members told police that he had been under intense mental stress due to SIR-related workload and pressure from officials.

They also claimed he had recently received a notice linked to the exercise and had been unusually quiet for the past several days.

Sadar Police Station ASI Shiv Lal Meena said the family did not file a formal complaint.

The post-mortem was conducted at the district hospital in the presence of police officials, after which the body was handed to the family on Thursday. 

The death came a day after a Booth Level Officer (BLO) deployed on SIR duty in Sawai Madhopur died of a heart attack, an incident that had already raised concerns among staff engaged in the intensive revision exercise. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Student thrashed for not speaking Marathi ends life
LIVE! Student thrashed for not speaking Marathi ends life

No legal challenge to guv, President's action on bills: SC
No legal challenge to guv, President's action on bills: SC

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that the actions of governors and the President in granting, withholding, or reserving assent to bills are not subject to judicial review, emphasizing the separation of powers.

Governor not bound by ministers' advice on bills: SC
Governor not bound by ministers' advice on bills: SC

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that a governor has discretion under Article 200 to refer a state bill to the President or return it to the legislature, and is not bound by the advice of the council of ministers. The court clarified...

Ex-VP Dhankhar's wife falls in kitchen, rushed to AIIMS
Ex-VP Dhankhar's wife falls in kitchen, rushed to AIIMS

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar's wife Sudesh was on Thursday rushed to AIIMS emergency centre after she suffered a back injury following a fall in the kitchen, officials said.

Stand up for MLA/MP, be courteous, Maharashtra tells babus
Stand up for MLA/MP, be courteous, Maharashtra tells babus

The Maharashtra government has issued a new set of guidelines for its officials on how to interact with legislators and MPs, emphasizing respect, attentiveness, and timely responses.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO