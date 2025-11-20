Rajasthan: Lecturer on SIR duty dies after chest pain

20:20

A supervisor engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Rajasthan died after complaining of chest pains in Karauli, with family members alleging he had been under severe pressure due to the ongoing drive, officials said on Thursday.





Santram Saini (45), a school lecturer posted at the PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School in Hindaun and deployed as an SIR supervisor, complained of sudden chest pain at his home in Karsooli village and collapsed shortly after on Wednesday night, police said.





Saini's family members told police that he had been under intense mental stress due to SIR-related workload and pressure from officials.





They also claimed he had recently received a notice linked to the exercise and had been unusually quiet for the past several days.





Sadar Police Station ASI Shiv Lal Meena said the family did not file a formal complaint.





The post-mortem was conducted at the district hospital in the presence of police officials, after which the body was handed to the family on Thursday.





The death came a day after a Booth Level Officer (BLO) deployed on SIR duty in Sawai Madhopur died of a heart attack, an incident that had already raised concerns among staff engaged in the intensive revision exercise. -- PTI