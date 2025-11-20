HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM heads to Ayodhya for flag-hoisting at Ram Mandir

Thu, 20 November 2025
Share:
13:03
image
General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will attend the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on November 25.

Champat Rai told ANI, "On November 25, on the peak of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, the flag will be hoisted. PM Modi and Mohan Bhagwat will be present there, along with the Governor and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh."

"All the agencies involved in the construction of the temple will also participate in large numbers. The flag hoisting will take place at 11:55 AM," he added.The flag hoisting will take place on November 25 to mark the anniversary of the completion of its main construction work.

Earlier today, the municipal corporation in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city conducted a cleanliness drive ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

The mayor of Ayodhya, Girish Pati Tripathi, stated that the whole Nagar Nigam team has participated in the cleanliness drive taking place at the "Saryu Ghat."

"A new chapter to be added to the history of Ayodhya. The flag hoisting at the Ram Mandir will mark the completion of the temple work. Today, we are conducting a cleanliness drive in the city. Our entire team from the Nagar Nigam has taken part in cleaning the Saryu Ghat. We are constantly preparing for the grand event ahead," he told ANI.

Moreover, IG Range Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar, assured that the preparations for the upcoming celebration are underway.

"All the preparations are being done, and we are alert about all the programs... Traffic diversion of vehicles in other districts will also be arranged from the night of 23rd November," he told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Tuesday for a day-long visit to review preparations for the upcoming flag hoisting ceremony at Ram Temple. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Human sacrifice in B'luru? Mom attacks daughter with machete
LIVE! Human sacrifice in B'luru? Mom attacks daughter with machete

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for record 10th time
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for record 10th time

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of the NDA.

'Whenever Seat Arithmetic Permits, BJP Will Want...'
'Whenever Seat Arithmetic Permits, BJP Will Want...'

'Removing Nitish Kumar prematurely risks unsettling both the alliance balance and parts of the social coalition that delivered this victory.'

How Nitish Kumar managed to remain CM for 19 long years
How Nitish Kumar managed to remain CM for 19 long years

Call it political opportunism or sagacity, his moves, in effect, have not allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party to appoint its own chief minister to date, despite enjoying a near hegemonic status nationally and the best performance in...

No timeline to okay bills, no deemed consent by courts: SC
No timeline to okay bills, no deemed consent by courts: SC

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that no timelines can be imposed on governors and the president to grant assent to bills passed by state assemblies, clarifying the extent of their powers under Article 200 of the Constitution.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO