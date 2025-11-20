HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No timelines for governors, president to grant assent to bills: SC

Thu, 20 November 2025
Share:
12:58
image
The Supreme Court on Thursday said no timelines can be imposed on governors and the president to grant assent to bills passed by state assemblies. 

The Supreme Court is also barred from giving deemed assent to the bills, the apex court said in its long-awaited judgment. In its unanimous verdict, a five-judge Constitution bench also ruled that governors cannot sit over bills beyond the powers granted to them under Article 200. 

"We don't think governors have unfettered power to sit over bills passed by state assemblies," said the bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai and also comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar. 

Fixing timelines for governors in a democratic country like India is against the elasticity provided by the Constitution, the court added. Reading out the operative part of the verdict, the CJI said governors have three options under Article 200 -- to grant assent to bills, refer them to the president or withhold assent and send them back to the assembly with his or her comments. 

"In the absence of constitutionally prescribed time limits, and the manner of exercise of power by the governor, it would not be appropriate for this court to judicially prescribe timelines for the exercise of powers under Article 200," the bench said. Deciding a plea of the Tamil Nadu government, a bench headed by Justice J B Pardiwala in April this year fixed a three-month period for governors and the president to grant assent to bills passed by state assemblies. The five-judge bench agreed to deliberate on 14 crucial questions raised by President Droupadi Murmu on the apex court's April 8 verdict. 

Exercising her power under the rarely used Article 143 (1), President Murmu had said that in the present circumstances it appears questions of law have arisen and are of such nature and public importance that it is expedient to obtain the opinion of the Supreme Court. Article 143 (1) deals with the power of the president to consult the Supreme Court. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Human sacrifice in B'luru? Mom attacks daughter with machete
LIVE! Human sacrifice in B'luru? Mom attacks daughter with machete

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for record 10th time
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for record 10th time

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of the NDA.

'Whenever Seat Arithmetic Permits, BJP Will Want...'
'Whenever Seat Arithmetic Permits, BJP Will Want...'

'Removing Nitish Kumar prematurely risks unsettling both the alliance balance and parts of the social coalition that delivered this victory.'

How Nitish Kumar managed to remain CM for 19 long years
How Nitish Kumar managed to remain CM for 19 long years

Call it political opportunism or sagacity, his moves, in effect, have not allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party to appoint its own chief minister to date, despite enjoying a near hegemonic status nationally and the best performance in...

No timeline to okay bills, no deemed consent by courts: SC
No timeline to okay bills, no deemed consent by courts: SC

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that no timelines can be imposed on governors and the president to grant assent to bills passed by state assemblies, clarifying the extent of their powers under Article 200 of the Constitution.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO