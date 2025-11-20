HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nitish tries to touch PM's feet at Patna airport

Thu, 20 November 2025
Share:
22:04
image
Apparently overcome by gratitude, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tried to touch the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday when he was in the state capital to attend the former's swearing-in ceremony.

A video has gone viral in which Kumar can be seen trying to touch the feet of Modi, at the airport here, only to be held up firmly by his shoulders by the PM, who clutched both hands of the Janata Dal-United supremo and uttered a few niceties before climbing up the airstairs of his plane.

Many social media users recounted similar behaviour by Kumar, who is barely a few months younger than the PM, at a rally during last year's Lok Sabha polls.

The JD-U chief, who is the longest serving CM of the state, retained the post despite the Bharatiya Janata Party outperforming his party in the recently held assembly polls, which saw the National Democratic Alliance winning a brute majority.

The ruling coalition's victory has been attributed to the charisma of the two septuagenarians, both of whom boast of an excellent track record in terms of governance, especially with respect to measures taken for empowerment of women, who came out to vote in unprecedented numbers in the Bihar polls.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Only an opinion: DMK on SC's 'no timeline for Guvs'
LIVE! Only an opinion: DMK on SC's 'no timeline for Guvs'

Minister, MLAs loyal to DK Shivakumar head to Delhi
Minister, MLAs loyal to DK Shivakumar head to Delhi

A minister and few MLAs loyal to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar headed to New Delhi on Thursday to meet top brass indicating a power tussle in the ruling Congress, sources said.

No legal challenge to guv, President's action on bills: SC
No legal challenge to guv, President's action on bills: SC

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that the actions of governors and the President in granting, withholding, or reserving assent to bills are not subject to judicial review, emphasizing the separation of powers.

Delhi blast linked to ex-Al Falah student-turned IM ultra
Delhi blast linked to ex-Al Falah student-turned IM ultra

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has uncovered a fresh lead in the Red Fort car blast investigation, linking it to fugitive Indian Mujahideen operative Mirza Shadab Baig, an ex-student of Al-Falah University.

Student thrashed for not speaking Marathi ends life
Student thrashed for not speaking Marathi ends life

A 19-year-old student in Thane, Maharashtra, allegedly committed suicide after being assaulted on a train for not speaking Marathi. Police are investigating the incident.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO