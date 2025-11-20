Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for record 10th time

11:42





The event was also attended by chief ministers of several NDA ruled states.





Sharing a post on X, earlier, Kumar said, "I, Nitish Kumar, swear by God... This sentence is a symbol of the unwavering faith and self-confidence of crores of Biharis. Today, from the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, this voice will echo once again, and Bihar will embark on a new journey of development."

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Kumar took the oath on the Constitution of India. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of the NDA.