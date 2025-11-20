Modi does a 'gamchha wave' after Nitish takes oath

12:18





JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Thursday was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at the Gandhi Maidan here. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Kumar took the oath on the Constitution of India. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of the NDA. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks the people of Bihar with his signature 'gamchha' wave at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. NDA returned to power in Bihar with 202 out of 243 seats in the state Assembly elections.