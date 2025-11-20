HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi does a 'gamchha wave' after Nitish takes oath

Thu, 20 November 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks the people of Bihar with his signature 'gamchha' wave at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. NDA returned to power in Bihar with 202 out of 243 seats in the state Assembly elections. 

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Thursday was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at the Gandhi Maidan here. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Kumar took the oath on the Constitution of India. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of the NDA. -- PTI

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of the NDA.

'Removing Nitish Kumar prematurely risks unsettling both the alliance balance and parts of the social coalition that delivered this victory.'

Call it political opportunism or sagacity, his moves, in effect, have not allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party to appoint its own chief minister to date, despite enjoying a near hegemonic status nationally and the best performance in...

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai unanimously held that it would be against the interest of federalism, if the governor, without following due process under Article 200 (power to governor to provide assent...

