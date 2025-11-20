HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

MG Windsor EV Hits Record 50K Sales

Thu, 20 November 2025
Share:
10:04
image
JSW MG Motor India on Wednesday said the MG Windsor has crossed the 50,000 unit sales mark in just over 13 months since its launch on September 11, 2024. The company further claimed this makes it the fastest four-wheeler EV in India to hit the milestone.

The model averaged five units in sales every hour, with strong traction in both metro and non-metro markets.

The Windsor's performance has sharply boosted MG's EV market share. In the first ten months of 2025, JSW MG's share has ranged between 25%  to 38%, peaking at 37.6% in January. It has maintained an estimated average wholesale market share of 24% since its launch. -- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Delighted PM will be at Nitish Kumar's swearing-in'
LIVE! 'Delighted PM will be at Nitish Kumar's swearing-in'

Got call from Modi saying...: Trump on India, Pak pact truce
Got call from Modi saying...: Trump on India, Pak pact truce

Trump claimed that he "got a call from Prime Minister Modi saying, 'we're done'. I said, 'you're done with what?'" Trump said and claimed Modi replied: "We're not going to go to war."

When Nitish Kumar Took On Bihar Dons
When Nitish Kumar Took On Bihar Dons

Nitish thought that his stakes as chief minister were far greater than his stakes in protecting one of his party MLAs. He could not allow his rule-of-law train to be derailed by a small rock on the track.On the contrary, if he removed it...

Will take 'heat' to welcome skilled immigrants to US: Trump
Will take 'heat' to welcome skilled immigrants to US: Trump

The US President said that companies have to bring people to "get those plants opened, we want you to do that, and we want those people to teach our people how to make computer chips and how to make other things."

Gill Set To Miss Guwahati Test
Gill Set To Miss Guwahati Test

Though Shubman Gill travelled with the Indian team to Guwahati on Wednesday, his injury is unlikely to heal in time ahead of the second Test, which begins on Saturday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO