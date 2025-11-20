MG Windsor EV Hits Record 50K Sales

10:04





The model averaged five units in sales every hour, with strong traction in both metro and non-metro markets.





The Windsor's performance has sharply boosted MG's EV market share. In the first ten months of 2025, JSW MG's share has ranged between 25% to 38%, peaking at 37.6% in January. It has maintained an estimated average wholesale market share of 24% since its launch. -- Business Standard

JSW MG Motor India on Wednesday said the MG Windsor has crossed the 50,000 unit sales mark in just over 13 months since its launch on September 11, 2024. The company further claimed this makes it the fastest four-wheeler EV in India to hit the milestone.