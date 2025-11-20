Last issue of Auroville Today rolls out

10:10





A letter from the editorial board: "While this issue was in the press, the editorial team learned that a new media policy for Auroville is about to be implemented. We do not feel we can continue to function under this policy, so regrettably, because we are very aware of our responsibility to you, our readers, we have decided to stop publication. This additional page features a few articles that we had planned to publish in our December issue. Now we offer them to you as a final goodbye and thanks for your support."