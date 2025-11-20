HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India-born cheetah Mukhi gives birth to 5 cubs at Kuno

Thu, 20 November 2025
India's cheetah reintroduction project achieved a major milestone as Mukhi, the first Indian-born female Chettah at Kuno Naitonal Park in Madhya Pradesh has given birth to five cubs. 

The development is being hailed as the first instance in recent history where an Indian-born cheetah has reproduced, signalling strong adaptation of the species to Indian conditions. Mukhi,33 was born in India to a Namibian female translocated under Project Cheetah. 

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav termed it a historic milestone for wildlife conservation. "Historic milestone: Indian-born cheetah Mukhi gives birth to 5 cubs. In a delightful breakthrough for India's cheetah reintroduction initiative, Mukhi -- the first Indian-born female cheetah, aged 33 months -- has given birth to five cubs. This is the first time in recent history that an Indian-born cheetah has reproduced, making it a landmark achievement for Project Cheetah," Union Minister Yadav said in a post on X. 

He further highlighted, "Successful reproduction by an India-born cheetah is a strong indicator of the species' adaptation, health, and long-term prospects in Indian habitats. The mother and cubs are doing fine. This significant development reinforces optimism about establishing a self-sustaining and genetically diverse cheetah population in India, further advancing the nation's conservation goals." -- ANI

