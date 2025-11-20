India-born cheetah Mukhi gives birth to 5 cubs at Kuno

14:29





The development is being hailed as the first instance in recent history where an Indian-born cheetah has reproduced, signalling strong adaptation of the species to Indian conditions. Mukhi,33 was born in India to a Namibian female translocated under Project Cheetah.





Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav termed it a historic milestone for wildlife conservation. "Historic milestone: Indian-born cheetah Mukhi gives birth to 5 cubs. In a delightful breakthrough for India's cheetah reintroduction initiative, Mukhi -- the first Indian-born female cheetah, aged 33 months -- has given birth to five cubs. This is the first time in recent history that an Indian-born cheetah has reproduced, making it a landmark achievement for Project Cheetah," Union Minister Yadav said in a post on X.





He further highlighted, "Successful reproduction by an India-born cheetah is a strong indicator of the species' adaptation, health, and long-term prospects in Indian habitats. The mother and cubs are doing fine. This significant development reinforces optimism about establishing a self-sustaining and genetically diverse cheetah population in India, further advancing the nation's conservation goals." -- ANI

India's cheetah reintroduction project achieved a major milestone as Mukhi, the first Indian-born female Chettah at Kuno Naitonal Park in Madhya Pradesh has given birth to five cubs.