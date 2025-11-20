HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India Gains From Decline In Oil Prices

Thu, 20 November 2025
India's net oil and gas import bill slipped 12 per cent during the April-October period of the current financial year. This comes amid softening crude oil prices and declining natural gas demand, according to data sourced from Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

The net import bill for the two fell to $69.9 billion in the first seven months of FY26, from $75.9 billion in the same period last year.

India meets around 90 per cent of its domestic crude oil requirements and roughly 50 per cent of its natural gas needs from imports.

India saved on purchases of crude oil despite importing almost similar volumes as crude oil prices plummeted this year. Crude oil bill fell 13 per cent during April-October to $71.2 billion, compared to $81.9 billion last year.

The Indian basket crude price averaged $65.08 per barrel during October 2025, as against $75.12/bbl last year. Crude prices have fallen this year with the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (Opec+) deciding to reverse production cuts, leading to a supply-demand imbalance in the global oil market.

-- Shubhangi Mathur, Business Standard

