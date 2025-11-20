Fulfil your promises to Bihar: Tejashwi tells Nitish

15:08





In a post on X, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav congratulated the Chief Minister and the newly inducted ministers, expressing hope that the government would uphold the expectations of the people.





"Heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Heartfelt best wishes to all the ministers of the Bihar government who took the oath as members of the Council of Ministers. I hope that the new government will live up to the hopes and expectations of responsible people, fulfil its promises and declarations, and bring positive and qualitative changes in the lives of the people of Bihar," Tejashwi Yadav's X post read.





Meanwhile, in Bhitiharwa, West Champaran, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday held a silent introspection (Maun Vrat) at Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram in Bihar after not being able to open an account in the seats tally in the Assembly elections.





Jan Suraaj Party leader Vivek Kumar said that this marks a moment of "self-purification" and a renewed commitment to improving Bihar. "Gandhiji said that whenever you start a new endeavour, self-purification is essential. So, we are once again determined to improve Bihar. Today is the day of that new beginning. That's why we are here for self-purification," he said.

As Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the record tenth time, Opposition leaders extended congratulations while simultaneously urging the newly formed NDA government to deliver on its commitments and bring meaningful change to the state.