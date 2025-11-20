'First time in history of Bihar that PM will attend swearing-in'

10:38

Jitan Ram Manjhi





Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar is set to be sworn-in as Bihar chief minister for a record 10th time on Thursday, days after the National Democratic Alliance secured a landslide victory in the assembly elections.





Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan are in the final stages, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several top NDA leaders expected to attend.





Apart from the main stage, several pandals have also been erected to accommodate VIPs.





Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, and over three lakh people are anticipated at the event, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.





Kumar submitted his resignation as the outgoing CM to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday.

On the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi says, "This is a historic moment for Bihar. Till now, no one has taken an oath as the CM for the 10th time. To give him blessings, the PM is also coming, which is the first time in the history of Bihar that the PM has come for the oath ceremony of the CM."