HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'First time in history of Bihar that PM will attend swearing-in'

Thu, 20 November 2025
Share:
10:38
Jitan Ram Manjhi
Jitan Ram Manjhi
On the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi says, "This is a historic moment for Bihar. Till now, no one has taken an oath as the CM for the 10th time. To give him blessings, the PM is also coming, which is the first time in the history of Bihar that the PM has come for the oath ceremony of the CM."

Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar is set to be sworn-in as Bihar chief minister for a record 10th time on Thursday, days after the National Democratic Alliance secured a landslide victory in the assembly elections.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan are in the final stages, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several top NDA leaders expected to attend.

Apart from the main stage, several pandals have also been erected to accommodate VIPs.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, and over three lakh people are anticipated at the event, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

Kumar submitted his resignation as the outgoing CM to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nitish awaits Modi's arrival at Gandhi Maidan
LIVE! Nitish awaits Modi's arrival at Gandhi Maidan

When Nitish Kumar Took On Bihar Dons
When Nitish Kumar Took On Bihar Dons

Nitish thought that his stakes as chief minister were far greater than his stakes in protecting one of his party MLAs. He could not allow his rule-of-law train to be derailed by a small rock on the track.On the contrary, if he removed it...

Got call from Modi saying...: Trump on India, Pak truce pact
Got call from Modi saying...: Trump on India, Pak truce pact

Trump claimed that he "got a call from Prime Minister Modi saying, 'we're done'. I said, 'you're done with what?'" Trump said and claimed Modi replied: "We're not going to go to war."

The Delhi Blast: What We Know So Far
The Delhi Blast: What We Know So Far

Ten days after the devastating car explosion near the Red Fort, in which 13 people lost their lives and several others were injured, investigators say the incident is part of a broader terror conspiracy involving a professional network...

Gill Set To Miss Guwahati Test
Gill Set To Miss Guwahati Test

Though Shubman Gill travelled with the Indian team to Guwahati on Wednesday, his injury is unlikely to heal in time ahead of the second Test, which begins on Saturday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO