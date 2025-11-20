HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Fire erupts at UN COP30 summit venue in Brazil

Thu, 20 November 2025
Share:
23:51
image
A fire broke out at the main venue of the ongoing United Nations COP30 Climate Summit in Belem, Brazil, forcing thousands of people to run for safety.

There is no immediate report of injury or casualty, but dozens of ambulances rushed to the spot even as fire tenders continue to come in.

The fire broke out at 2 pm at the 'Blue Zone', where all the meetings, negotiations, country pavilions, media centre and offices of all high profile dignitaries are housed, including the main plenary hall.

As soon as news of the fire spread, people ran out from all exit gates for safety.  -- PTI

IMAGE: A firefighter holds a hose following a fire alert during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), in Belem, Brazil, November 20, 2025. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fire erupts at UN COP30 summit venue in Brazil
LIVE! Fire erupts at UN COP30 summit venue in Brazil

India's big call: Sudharsan in, Gill out for Test 2?
India's big call: Sudharsan in, Gill out for Test 2?

The Indian team management has kept the media guessing but Rishabh Pant is set to become India's 38th Test captain.

Governor can reserve bills re-sent by assembly: SC
Governor can reserve bills re-sent by assembly: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that the Governor can reserve a bill for consideration of the President even in the second instance, when the bill is again sent by the state assembly to him whether in its amended or unamended form.

Presidential Reference: SC rejects objections by states
Presidential Reference: SC rejects objections by states

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accept the preliminary objections raised by opposition-ruled states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala to maintainability of Presidential Reference, saying the issues raised in it pertain to...

2 officials die, another paralysed; 'SIR pressure' blamed
2 officials die, another paralysed; 'SIR pressure' blamed

A series of deaths and health-related incidents involving staff deployed for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in multiple states has triggered alarm, even as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO