'Delighted PM will be at Nitish Kumar's swearing-in'

Women supporters at Gandhi Maidan, Patna

Smita Rani, a supporter attending the ceremony, says, "We are all very excited, especially the women who have received a great deal of support. PM Modi is coming to attend the swearing-in ceremony for the first time, and we are delighted by his presence."





BJP's Samrat Choudhary says, "Prime Minister Modi is also coming to attend the swearing-in ceremony. The people of Bihar have blessed NDA for the last 20 years, and NDA will continue working for the people of the state."





JDU leader Ashok Choudhary says, "It is a good sign for the state... By giving a strong mandate, the public of Bihar has made him (Nitish Kumar) the CM for the 10th time."





Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says, "I want to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and the people of Bihar. I want to thank the public for giving a mandate to the government under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar ji."

