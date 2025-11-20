Delhi bomber asked patients about namaz habits, hijab

14:45

Dr Umar's house in Pulwama was demolished





This has given investigators a good picture of the thinking of the doctor, who went on to become a suicide bomber and killed 13. People at the GMC Anantnag who had seen Nabi work said he would often identify women patients who he saw as "problematic" and would confront them over not wearing the hijab.





"We have heard him speaking to women patients and asking 'why are you not wearing the hijab? Why is your head not covered properly'," a source said.

The manner in which Umar Un Nabi, the doctor who carried out a suicide car bomb attack in Delhi, spoke to women patients while working at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag indicated he held extreme views, sources told NDTV.