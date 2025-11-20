Confident new NDA govt in Bihar will contribute to Viksit Bharat: EAM

16:02





Kumar, 71, took oath on Thursday at a grand ceremony in Patna, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CMs of several NDA-ruled states and senior alliance leaders. "Hearty congratulations to @NitishKumar ji on taking oath again as Chief Minister of Bihar. Best wishes to Deputy CMs @samrat4bjp ji and @VijayKrSinhaBih ji and to all Ministers who have assumed office today. Confident that the new NDA Government will accelerate Bihar's progress & contribute to our journey towards Viksit Bharat," the external affairs minister posted on X.





Besides Kumar, 26 ministers were sworn in on the occasion -- 14 from the BJP, 8 from JD(U), LJP(RV) 2, HAM 1 and RLM 1. They included Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both deputy CMs in the previous government, who have been elected as the BJP's leader and deputy leader, respectively, following the polls. -- PTI

