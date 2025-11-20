HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bodies of Maoist leader Hidma, wife handed over to kin

Thu, 20 November 2025
Police on Thursday said they have handed over the bodies of top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma and his wife Madakam Raje to their relatives Rampachodavaram, Andhra Pradesh.

The couple was among a bunch of Maoists killed recently in an encounter in the state.

"We handed over the bodies of Hidma and his wife Raje to their relatives on Wednesday evening after the postmortem," Rampachodavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police Sai Prashanth told PTI.

He said Hidma's brother and cousin received the bodies after the completion of postmortem and other mandatory formalities.

Meanwhile, the Alluri Sitharama Raju district police said the successful execution of Operation SAMBHAV has dealt a major blow to Maoist activity in the Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh-Odisha border region.

They said the elimination of key operatives and the seizure of arms, ammunition and explosives marked a significant step in weakening the insurgent network.

Madvi Hidma, who masterminded several attacks over the last two decades, was killed in an encounter in Andhra on Tuesday, a breakthrough the Chhattisgarh Police described as the 'last nail in the coffin' of insurgency. 

Security forces gunned down Hidma (51), his wife Madkam Raje, and four other Naxalites in the Maredumilli forest in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, a senior police officer in Bastar had confirmed.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had said the killing of Hidma, along with five other Naxalites, in a joint operation by security forces along the Chhattisgarh-Andhra Pradesh border marks a 'decisive achievement' in the fight against Left Wing Extremism.

Over the decades, Hidma orchestrated numerous brutal attacks, including the 2013 Jhiram Valley attack, targeted killings, and large-scale ambushes, posing a persistent threat to peace and stability across the Dandakaranya region, Sai had added.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Minister, MLAs loyal to DK Shivakumar head to Delhi
Minister, MLAs loyal to DK Shivakumar head to Delhi

A minister and few MLAs loyal to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar headed to New Delhi on Thursday to meet top brass indicating a power tussle in the ruling Congress, sources said.

No legal challenge to guv, President's action on bills: SC
No legal challenge to guv, President's action on bills: SC

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that the actions of governors and the President in granting, withholding, or reserving assent to bills are not subject to judicial review, emphasizing the separation of powers.

Delhi blast linked to ex-Al Falah student-turned IM ultra
Delhi blast linked to ex-Al Falah student-turned IM ultra

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has uncovered a fresh lead in the Red Fort car blast investigation, linking it to fugitive Indian Mujahideen operative Mirza Shadab Baig, an ex-student of Al-Falah University.

Student thrashed for not speaking Marathi ends life
Student thrashed for not speaking Marathi ends life

A 19-year-old student in Thane, Maharashtra, allegedly committed suicide after being assaulted on a train for not speaking Marathi. Police are investigating the incident.

