HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Belgium's SC to hear Mehul Choksi's appeal against extradition on Dec 9

Thu, 20 November 2025
Share:
17:21
image
The case of fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi challenging his extradition will come up for hearing before Belgium's supreme court -- the Court of Cassation -- on December 9, officials said on Thursday.

Choksi has challenged before Belgium's top court an October 17 ruling of the Antwerp Court of Appeal that upheld India's request for his extradition while terming it "enforceable".

In response to queries by the PTI, Advocaat-generaal Henri Vanderlinden said the Court of Cassation will hear the case on December 9. The Court of Cassation only checks the decision of the court of appeal "on legal aspects" such as whether the court of appeal correctly applied the legal dispositions, and whether they follow the right procedure, he told PTI. 

"So, new facts or evidence cannot be placed," he said. "The proceedings are, in essence, a written one. As a rule, all cases are heard. If the court refuses to admit the appeal, it will be on legal grounds, for example, the person who filed the complaint did not have the legal competence to do so," Vanderlinden explained. He said the parties must convey their complaints in writing "on the moment" they appeal to the court. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 6 picnickers killed as SUV falls into gorge in Maharashtra
LIVE! 6 picnickers killed as SUV falls into gorge in Maharashtra

AK-47 cartridges found in 'Kashmir Times' office in Jammu
AK-47 cartridges found in 'Kashmir Times' office in Jammu

The State Investigation Agency of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided the office of the Kashmir Times in Jammu for allegedly promoting activities against the country and recovered ammunition.

US report claims Pak 'military success' during May conflict
US report claims Pak 'military success' during May conflict

The report describes the Pahalgam terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan as 'deadly insurgent attack that killed 26 civilians in India's contested Jammu and Kashmir region.'

Doctors, engineers engaging in...: Police oppose Umar's bail
Doctors, engineers engaging in...: Police oppose Umar's bail

The Delhi police vehemently opposed the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the February 2020 riots case, saying it had become a trend now for doctors and engineers to engage in anti-national activities. The...

US clears Javelin missiles, Excalibur Projectiles sale to India
US clears Javelin missiles, Excalibur Projectiles sale to India

The US has approved the sale of Excalibur Projectiles, Javelin Missile System and related equipment totalling over 90 million dollars to India.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO