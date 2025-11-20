HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
AK rifle cartridges found in raid at Kashmir Times office

Thu, 20 November 2025
Share:
15:24
File pic
File pic
The State Investigation Agency of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided the office of the Kashmir Times here on Thursday for allegedly promoting activities against the country and recovered cartridges of AK rifles and some rounds of pistol, among other things.

Officials said that SIA sleuths conducted a thorough search of the newspaper's premises and computers after a case was registered against the publication and its promoters. In the raid, the SIA seized cartridges of AK rifles, some rounds of pistol and hand grenade pins, among other items, they said. The promoters of the publication are likely to be questioned, they informed. 

Reacting to the raid, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary said action should follow only in cases where wrongdoing is established and not for the sake of pressure. "If they have done something wrong, then action should be taken...if you do it only to (build) pressure, then that will be wrong", Choudhary told reporters. PTI

