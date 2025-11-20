Air quality remains very poor in Delhi

09:42

The air quality in the city stayed in the 'very poor' category for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday, with an AQI reading of 398.

Data on the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app also showed that 21 of the 40 stations recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the 'severe' category





DTU, Burari, Chandni Chowk, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Okhla, Bawana and Wazirpur were among stations that recorded an AQI above 400

On Wednesday morning, 18 stations were in the 'severe' category, a level of pollution that can affect even healthy individuals.





As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".





The minimum temperature settled at 11.4 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notches below the season's average, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.





The relative humidity was 95 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said. -- PTI