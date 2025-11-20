HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Air quality remains very poor in Delhi

Thu, 20 November 2025
09:42
The air quality in the city stayed in the 'very poor' category for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday, with an AQI reading of 398.
  
Data on the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app also showed that 21 of the 40 stations recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the 'severe' category 

DTU, Burari, Chandni Chowk, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Okhla, Bawana and Wazirpur were among stations that recorded an AQI above 400 
On Wednesday morning, 18 stations were in the 'severe' category, a level of pollution that can affect even healthy individuals.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".

The minimum temperature settled at 11.4 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notches below the season's average, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 95 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Baby dies after fall during delivery at K'tka hospital
Baby dies after fall during delivery at K'tka hospital

'Hidma's Death Is Death Of Maoist Insurgency'
'Hidma's Death Is Death Of Maoist Insurgency'

'The (Maoist) organisation is in visible decline. Their senior leaders are ageing. Forest life is unforgiving -- older leaders simply cannot cope physically.''Earlier, they attracted educated youth from cities. That stream has dried up....

Trump to meet 'communist' Mamdani at White House on Friday
Trump to meet 'communist' Mamdani at White House on Friday

Trump has been critical of Mamdani's policies and had warned on the eve of the November 4 election that Mamdani's win will be a "complete and total economic and social disaster" for New York City.

'Sorry mummy': Delhi boy jumps in front of metro, blames...
'Sorry mummy': Delhi boy jumps in front of metro, blames...

A 16-year-old Delhi schoolboy committed suicide, leaving a note blaming teachers for mental harassment. He requested his organs be donated and urged that no other child suffer as he did.

Employees who left Al Falah after blast under scanner
Employees who left Al Falah after blast under scanner

More than 200 doctors and staff at Al Falah University here are under the scanner of the investigative agencies following the blast in a car near the Red Fort on November 10, sources said.

