6 picnickers killed as SUV falls into gorge in Maharashtra

While the accident apparently took place in the early hours of Tuesday, police were informed only on Thursday morning, an official said, adding that the vehicle was traced with the help of a drone camera.





The victims, aged between 18 and 22 years, had set off from Pune in a Thar SUV late on Monday evening, the police official said. Tamhini Ghat, a scenic mountain road linking Raigad and Pune districts, is a popular picnic spot. The parents of some of the men approached police after losing contact with them since Tuesday morning.









Police traced their mobile phone locations to Tamhini Ghat, and personnel of Mangaon police station launched a search operation on Thursday morning, the official said. After coming across a broken safety railing along a curve in the road, police deployed a drone and found the SUV stuck in a tree in the valley, he said. There were no eye witnesses but it is suspected that the driver lost control of the wheel at the spot leading to the accident, said the official.





A rescue team of Raigad Police and local volunteers recovered the bodies on Thursday afternoon, he said, adding that all the victims were identified. The bodies were sent to a government hospital and will be handed over to the relatives after autopsies, the official said. PTI

