350% tariff to settle that war: Trump on India-Pak conflict

Thu, 20 November 2025
13:22
US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that he personally stopped India and Pakistan from approaching a nuclear confrontation, saying he warned both nations with harsh economic measures during a tense period.

He made the remarks while addressing the US Saudi Investment Forum on Wednesday. Trump's comments come months after India carried out Operation Sindoor in May 2025, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. He said he had cautioned New Delhi and Islamabad about severe economic consequences during an earlier phase of tension.

"You know, I was talking about the different wars, and it's, look, India, Pakistan, they were going to go out with nuclear weapons. I said, that's okay, you can go at it, but I'm putting a 350 per cent tariff on each country, no more trade with the United States," Trump said. According to him, one of the sides responded, "No, no, you can't do that." -- ANI

