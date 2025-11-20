HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
3 Delhi schools receive bomb threats

Thu, 20 November 2025
At least three private schools in New Delhi received bomb threat emails on Thursday morning, prompting multiple agencies to launch a search operation, an official said.
   
The schools include the British School in Chanakyapuri and the Modern School in Barakhamba. 
 
The officer further informed that a bomb disposal squad, a dog squad and the fire department have rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.
 
"So far, nothing suspicious has been found. We are carrying out search operations," the officer added. -- PTI 

