Trump defends Saudi crown prince on journalist Khashoggi's killing

President Donald Trump on Tuesday angrily dismissed a question about the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, claiming the Saudi dissident journalist was "extremely controversial' and insisting the subject was only raised during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to embarrass his visitor, reports CNN.
"You're mentioning somebody that was extremely controversial. A lot of people didn't like that gentleman that you're talking about. Whether you liked him or didn't like him, things happen," Trump said in the Oval Office as he presided over a pageant-filled visit for the de facto Saudi leader.
