      
Siddaramiah says he will present budget next year

Wed, 19 November 2025
23:17
image
Signalling that he intends to continue as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asserted that he would present his record 17th Budget next year.

Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented his 16th budget in March. He was speaking at the golden jubilee of LG Havanur, marking submission of the first backward classes commission report.

"When I first became finance minister, a newspaper wrote -- this Siddaramaiah (a Kuruba) can't count a hundred sheep, how will he function as Karnataka's finance minister -- I accepted this as a challenge..... I have presented 16 budgets. Next, I will present the 17th budget," Siddaramaiah said, drawing loud applause.

The 2026-27 budget is likely to be presented in March next year, and preparatory work has already begun.

Siddaramaiah's comments come amid speculations about a possible leadership change in the state, when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as the 'November revolution'.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy CM.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a 'rotational chief minister formula', according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.  -- PTI

