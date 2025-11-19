'Shinde should quit Mahayuti, BJP no longer needs him'

12:56





Referring to reports that Shinde attended a cabinet meeting alone after his ministers allegedly stayed away, Crasto said the developments show Fadnavis has no respect for Shinde and that the ministers themselves have scant respect for the deputy CM.





"If Eknath Shinde has any self-respect, he should leave the alliance with the BJP. If he does not move out at the right time, he will be shown the door soon," Crasto said in a statement on X.





The BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, are the constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. Crasto claimed the BJP has sent out a clear message that it does not need Shinde anymore. Sena ministers, barring Shinde, skipped the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, apparently over the BJP inducting their party leaders and workers in parts of the state, intensifying the unease in the Mahayuti ahead of the local body polls.





A meeting between Fadnavis and Sena ministers led by Shinde later brought a truce. Talking to reporters, Shinde said it was decided that the Mahayuti allies should refrain from inducting each other's leaders. PTI

