HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Shinde should quit Mahayuti, BJP no longer needs him'

Wed, 19 November 2025
Share:
12:56
image
NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Wednesday said the reported friction between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena ministers indicates that the BJP no longer needs Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. 

Referring to reports that Shinde attended a cabinet meeting alone after his ministers allegedly stayed away, Crasto said the developments show Fadnavis has no respect for Shinde and that the ministers themselves have scant respect for the deputy CM.

"If Eknath Shinde has any self-respect, he should leave the alliance with the BJP. If he does not move out at the right time, he will be shown the door soon," Crasto said in a statement on X. 

The BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, are the constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. Crasto claimed the BJP has sent out a clear message that it does not need Shinde anymore. Sena ministers, barring Shinde, skipped the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, apparently over the BJP inducting their party leaders and workers in parts of the state, intensifying the unease in the Mahayuti ahead of the local body polls. 

A meeting between Fadnavis and Sena ministers led by Shinde later brought a truce. Talking to reporters, Shinde said it was decided that the Mahayuti allies should refrain from inducting each other's leaders. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indira's assassination felt like a personal blow: Tharoor
LIVE! Indira's assassination felt like a personal blow: Tharoor

Nitish elected JD-U legislative leader, Samrat as BJP's
Nitish elected JD-U legislative leader, Samrat as BJP's

Nitish Kumar was chosen as the leader of the JD(U) legislature party and is expected to be chosen as the leader of the NDA alliance in Bihar. He will take oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time.

'Pak Under Complete Army Control, Not Good For India'
'Pak Under Complete Army Control, Not Good For India'

'Can a nuclear-armed nation sustain itself indefinitely under overt military rule without catastrophic consequences for itself and the region? History suggests otherwise.'

Boy calls cops; says mom, stepfather tried to radicalise him
Boy calls cops; says mom, stepfather tried to radicalise him

According to the boy's complaint, he was shown the radicalising content while the family was living in the United Kingdom.

Al Falah chairperson had 'incentives' to flee India: ED
Al Falah chairperson had 'incentives' to flee India: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairperson of the Al Falah group, on money laundering charges. The ED alleges that Siddiqui generated Rs 415 crore dishonestly from students of educational institutions...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO