HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pregnant Indian woman in Oz, out on walk, run over

Wed, 19 November 2025
Share:
11:11
image
An Indian-origin techie who was eight months pregnant has died along with her unborn baby after she was hit by a car in Australia's Sydney city. Samanvitha Dhareshwar, 33, was walking with her husband and their three-year-old son along George St in Hornsby shortly after 8 pm local time on Friday last week when a Kia car slowed at the entrance of a carpark to let the family pass. 

Moments later, the Kia was rear-ended by a BMW, causing it to surge forward and hit the woman, according to a report by 7news.com, quoting police.

Emergency services treated Dhareshwar, who was just weeks away from giving birth to her second child, at the scene before she was rushed to Westmead Hospital in a critical and unstable condition, where she and her unborn baby died a short time later, police said. 

According to Dhareshwar's LinkedIn profile, she was an IT systems analyst who worked for Alsco Uniforms. The 19-year-old BMW driver and the 48-year-old Kia driver were uninjured. No other passengers were in either vehicle. Police later arrested the teenage BMW driver, identified as Aaron Papazoglu, on Saturday.

He has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and causing the loss of a foetus. At a bail hearing, Magistrate Ray Plibersek refused Papazoglu's application, describing the incident as an absolutely tragic case. It's a terrible outcome for two families, he said. The community's heart goes out to the victim's family for the tragic loss. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pregnant Indian woman in Oz, out on walk, run over
LIVE! Pregnant Indian woman in Oz, out on walk, run over

Seven more Maoists Killed in Andhra Pradesh encounter
Seven more Maoists Killed in Andhra Pradesh encounter

Seven more Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with police in Andhra Pradesh, a day after six Maoists were gunned down in the same area. The operation took place in Maredumilli, Alluri Sitaramaraju district. One of the deceased...

Modi's Message In A Battle For The Congress
Modi's Message In A Battle For The Congress

The Congress's performance in the Lok Sabha elections showed that it may be down but not out, and Modi is determined to ensure that in the next round in 2029, it is consigned to irrelevance, points out Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

'BJP Isn't Undefeatable In North India, But...'
'BJP Isn't Undefeatable In North India, But...'

'...the electoral playing field is tilted significantly in its favour.'

Mamdani hates Indians, plans to arrest...: Trump Jr
Mamdani hates Indians, plans to arrest...: Trump Jr

Mamdani has repeatedly said that he would honour the ICC warrant and arrest Netanyahu at the airport itself, if he ever visits the city.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO