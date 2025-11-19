HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nitish submits resignation as Bihar CM, Guv accepts it

Wed, 19 November 2025
18:02
Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar on Wednesday submitted his resignation as the head of the outgoing National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Dilip Jaiswal said.

The Governor accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed, he said.

Earlier in the day, Kumar was chosen as the leader of the NDA in Bihar during a meeting of newly elected MLAs of the alliance partners in Patna.   -- PTI

