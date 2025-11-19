Nitish personally monitoring swearing-in prep for Nov 20

16:20

PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and 14 chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will be attending Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony on November 20 at Gandhi Maidan, Patna. He will be taking oath for a record 10th time.





In fact, Nitish is monitoring the preparations himself along with chief secretary Pratay Amrit and dozens of senior IAS officers.





According to sources in the BJP, a major ally of Nitish's JD-U, nearly 250 rooms in Patna's top hotels, including the Taj, have been booked for the guests coming from across the country.





A special cleaning drive is underway along the route from Patna airport to Gandhi maidan with over 80 safai karmacharis working in two shifts. Four water sprinklers are being used to settle the dust and two anti-smog guns have been used as well. Fogging and anti-larva spray are being used in the mornings and evenings.





Security agencies are keeping close surveillance of Gandhi Maidan and nearby areas with 128 cameras on 'watch'. SPG and NSG commandoes have been deployed and 2,500 officials of Bihar security forces on alert.





'Sushashan Babu' as Nitish is locally known for establishing rule of law and able governance is ready to start another innings at the age of 74. His only son Nishant Kumar said on Tuesday that Nitish has worked hard for the development of Bihar and will continue to do so for another five years.





MI Khan in Patna