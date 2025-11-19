Nitish Kumar elected NDA leader, to be sworn-in as CM

16:53





Kumar will take oath as the chief minister for a record 10th time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.





The proposal for the leader of NDA was moved by JD-U's Vijay Choudhary and seconded by BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha.





MLAs of the LJP-RV, HAM and RLM also seconded the proposal, Shrawon Kumar said.





Earlier in the day, Kumar was elected as leader of the JD-U's legislature party by the newly elected MLAs of the party.





The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD-U 85, LJP-RV 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

