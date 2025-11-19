HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nitish Kumar elected NDA leader, to be sworn-in as CM

Wed, 19 November 2025
Share:
16:53
image
JD-U supremo Nitish Kumar was chosen leader of the NDA in Bihar during a meeting of newly elected MLAs of the alliance partners in Patna on Wednesday, state minister Shrawon Kumar said. 

Kumar will take oath as the chief minister for a record 10th time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday. 

The proposal for the leader of NDA was moved by JD-U's Vijay Choudhary and seconded by BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha. 

MLAs of the LJP-RV, HAM and RLM also seconded the proposal, Shrawon Kumar said. 

Earlier in the day, Kumar was elected as leader of the JD-U's legislature party by the newly elected MLAs of the party. 

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD-U 85, LJP-RV 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nitish Kumar elected NDA leader, to be sworn-in as CM
LIVE! Nitish Kumar elected NDA leader, to be sworn-in as CM

Baba Siddique murder accused Anmol Bishnoi brought to India
Baba Siddique murder accused Anmol Bishnoi brought to India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, after his deportation from the US. He is wanted in connection with several high-profile crimes.

Look, Who's Slamming Rahul Gandhi...
Look, Who's Slamming Rahul Gandhi...

'Theatrics replace analysis. Public spectacle takes the place of public service.'

Why Gill wants to play Guwahati Test despite injury
Why Gill wants to play Guwahati Test despite injury

Shubman Gill might just want to be fit enough to bat, as even a half-fit skipper is seen as more effective than Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran or Sarfaraz Khan.

My decision not to contest Bihar polls was a mistake: PK
My decision not to contest Bihar polls was a mistake: PK

'. I had never expected that our party would get less than 4 per cent votes in the assembly polls'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO