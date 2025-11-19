Nitish chosen as leader of JD(U) legislature party in Bihar

12:51





The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4. Kumar will take oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday. -- PTI

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar was chosen as the leader of its legislature party during a meeting of newly elected MLAs in Bihar's capital Patna on Wednesday, state minister Shrawon Kumar said. The decision was taken ahead of a meeting of NDA constituents, where Kumar is also expected to be chosen as the leader of the alliance in the state.