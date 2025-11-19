HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi, Shah to attend swearing-in of Nitish Kumar in Patna

Wed, 19 November 2025
Share:
19:24
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several top National Democratic Alliance leaders are set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his cabinet at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday, sources said.

Preparations for the oath-taking event are in the final stages, with Kumar set to assume office as chief minister for a record 10th time.

Several Union ministers and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states are expected to be present at the event. A large number of security personnel have been deployed in and around Gandhi Maidan, and entry of the general public has been completely banned until November 20, sources added. 

Vehicular traffic has also been diverted on certain routes leading to Gandhi Maidan due to the event.

Nitish Kumar had reviewed preparations for the oath-taking evcent on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, several ministers, and Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC to examine validity of talaq practices
LIVE! SC to examine validity of talaq practices

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on Thursday
Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on Thursday

Nitish Kumar has been chosen as the leader of the NDA in Bihar and is set to take oath as Chief Minister for a record 10th time.

TMC MP files counter FIR against Bengal Governor
TMC MP files counter FIR against Bengal Governor

The face-off between Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee and West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose intensified further on Wednesday after the politician lodged a counter-complaint against the state's Constitutional head at the Hare...

Al Falah Group chief made Rs 415 crore dishonestly: ED
Al Falah Group chief made Rs 415 crore dishonestly: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has secured a 13-day custodial remand for Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairperson of the Al Falah group, accused of generating over Rs 415 crore dishonestly from students. The ED claims Siddiqui has incentives...

Suicide 'haram' in Islam: Owaisi slams Red Fort bomber
Suicide 'haram' in Islam: Owaisi slams Red Fort bomber

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday condemned a video of Red Fort suicide bomber, saying suicide is 'haram' in Islam and the killing of innocents is a 'grave sin'.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO