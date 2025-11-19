Modi, Shah to attend swearing-in of Nitish Kumar in Patna

19:24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several top National Democratic Alliance leaders are set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his cabinet at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday, sources said.





Preparations for the oath-taking event are in the final stages, with Kumar set to assume office as chief minister for a record 10th time.





Several Union ministers and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states are expected to be present at the event. A large number of security personnel have been deployed in and around Gandhi Maidan, and entry of the general public has been completely banned until November 20, sources added.





Vehicular traffic has also been diverted on certain routes leading to Gandhi Maidan due to the event.





Nitish Kumar had reviewed preparations for the oath-taking evcent on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, several ministers, and Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit. -- PTI