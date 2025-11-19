HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mamdani hates Indians, warns Trump's son

Wed, 19 November 2025
US President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, has launched a scathing attack on New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, accusing that the new leader "hates Indian people" and called him a communist. He also accused Mamdani of hating Jewish people and wanting to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

"There is no place in the world that can compete against New York City, and yet you have a socialist, communist, however, you wanna label this, who wants to arrest Netanyahu, hates Jews, hates Indian population, wants to defund law enforcement. You know what that's gonna cost. It's so sad," Eric Trump said. 

Eric, who is also the executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, said that all the new mayor needed to do was "focus on safe streets, clean streets, reasonable taxes and these cities will thrive on their own without government intervention." 

Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, made history by winning the New York City mayoral election earlier this month, becoming the city's first Muslim mayor and its youngest mayor in more than a century. He will take oath on January 1, as per CNN. -- ANI

