India saved my mother's life: Sheikh Hasina's son

Wed, 19 November 2025
10:29
Sheikh Hasina with PM Modi in 2022
The son of Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has launched a scathing attack on Dhaka's extradition request, dismissing the legal proceedings against his mother whilst warning India of a growing terrorism threat from across the border.

In an interview with ANI, since his mother was flown to India in August 2024, Sajeeb Wazed Joy expressed profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting her asylum, claiming militants had been planning to assassinate her. 

Wazed flatly rejected the legitimacy of Bangladesh's extradition request, alleging violations of judicial norms in the cases against his mother. 

"They terminated 17 judges before the trial, amended laws illegally without parliamentary approval, and barred her defence attorneys from court proceedings," he told ANI.

"When there is no due process whatsoever, no country is going to extradite." 

He expressed confidence that Indian authorities would reject the request, citing the absence of proper legal procedures in Dhaka. The ousted Prime Minister faces multiple charges in Bangladesh related to her 15-year tenure, but Wazed insists the judicial process has been fundamentally compromised by the interim government. Explaining the circumstances of his mother's dramatic departure, Wazed credited India with saving her life.

"India has essentially saved my mother's life. If she hadn't left Bangladesh, the militants had planned on killing her," he said. Whilst acknowledging his government's "mishandling" of the initial protests in July 2024, he characterised the subsequent events as an orchestrated "political coup" rather than a spontaneous popular uprising. 

In claims likely to resonate with security establishments in New Delhi, Wazed alleged that the interim Yunus government has released "tens of thousands of terrorists" previously convicted under Sheikh Hasina's administration. -- ANI

