Follow Rediff on:      
Dr Umar's 'martyrdom' act is terrorism, nothing else: Owaisi

Wed, 19 November 2025
14:29
AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday strongly criticised the "undated video" of Delhi Blast accused Dr Umar Un Nabi, where he justified suicide bombings as "martyrdom" and described the concept as "misunderstood". 

In a post on X, Owaisi stressed that suicide is "haram" (Prohibited) in Islam and killing of innocents is a grave sin. "There is an undated video of Delhi blasts accused Umar Nabi justifying suicide bombing as "martyrdom," and that it's "misunderstood." Suicide is haram in Islam and the killing of innocents is a grave sin. Such acts are also against the law of the land. They are not "misunderstood" in any way. This is terrorism and nothing else," the AIMIM Chief said.

Further, Asaduddin Owaisi demanded accountability from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's earlier assurance to Parliament that no local Kashmiri had joined terror groups in the past six months. 

"During Operation Sindoor and Mahadev Amit Shah had assured Parliament that no local Kashmiri had joined terror groups in the last six months. Where did this group come from then? Who is accountable for the failure to detect this group?" Owaisi asked. 

In Umar's "undated" viral video, he was seen defending suicide bombing as "martyrdom" and that it's "misunderstood". The suicide bombing left 15 dead and over two dozen injured when the blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car near the iconic Red Fort at around 7 pm on November 10.

A special NIA court at Patiala House Court in the national capital on Tuesday remanded Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish to 10 days National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody in the probe in connection with the November 10 blast in the city. -- ANI

