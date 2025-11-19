HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dr Umar assembled bomb in Red Fort car park

Wed, 19 November 2025
13:15
The CCTV footage of the moment of the blast
In a key revelation in the Delhi blast case, investigators have found that Umar Mohammed alias Umar un-Nabi, who triggered the car blast near the iconic Red Fort, assembled the explosive in a public parking spot near the monument, reports NDTV.

A key question during the mapping of Umar's movement before the blast was what he did during the three hours he spent at the parking near Sunehri Masjid. CCTV footage showed him driving into the parking at 3.19 pm and driving out at 6.28 pm. The blast occurred around 6.52 pm.

The investigation had also suggested that during the time he was in the parking lot, Umar did not step out of the car even once.

