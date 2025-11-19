HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Demat Account Openings Regained Pace In Oct

Wed, 19 November 2025
11:19
image
The dematerialised (demat) account openings picked up pace in October, with 3 million new accounts added during the month amid buoyant secondary markets and a flurry of IPOs.

This was the second instance in 2025 when monthly additions crossed the 3 million mark.

At the end of October, the total demat tally stood at 210.06 million, up by 30 million, or 17.4 per cent, from a year earlier.

Equity markets advanced in October, supported by robust corporate earnings and optimism over a potential US-India trade deal that could lower tariffs from around 50 per cent to 15 to 16 per cent.

Sentiment was further boosted by the US Federal Reserve's rate cut and signs of easing tensions in US-China trade relations. The benchmark Sensex gained 4.6 per cent last month, while the Nifty rose 4.5 per cent. The broader Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap 100 indices climbed 5.8 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively.

Strong secondary market momentum was complemented by heightened primary market activity, creating favourable conditions for fresh investor participation. Ten companies collectively raised 45,187 crore through IPOs during October -- the highest monthly mobilisation on record.

-- Sundar Sethuraman, Business Standard

